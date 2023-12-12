Julia Roberts says Richard Gere’s ‘Pretty Woman’ character would be dead by now

Julia Roberts has suggested Richard Gere’s character from Pretty Woman would have died by now following the film’s ending.

The 1990 romantic comedy follows sex worker Vivian (Roberts) who is paid to masquerade as the girlfriend of wealthy businessman Edward (Gere) over the course of a week, only for the pair to fall in love.

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Roberts was asked where she thought several of her most famous characters would be today – with the situation in Pretty Woman taking a bleak turn.

“I think he passed away peacefully in his sleep from a heart attack, smiling,” Roberts said. “And now she runs his business.”

Gere’s character in 1999 film Runaway Bride, however, manages to survive Roberts’ hypothetical future. Speaking about the relationship between Maggie Carpenter (Roberts) and Ike (Gere), she said: “They stay together. He doesn’t die in this one. They’re gonna stay together.”

As for Notting Hill, where Roberts played famous actress Anna Scott, she believes the character would still be married to bookshop owner Will (Hugh Grant).

“She’s retired. She has six children and has maintained her waist size, amazingly,” Roberts said. “And yeah… he runs the bookshop still. And now there’s a little knitting annex to the bookshop that she runs.”

Roberts is currently promoting psychological thriller film Leave The World Behind, where she stars opposite Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke and Kevin Bacon. The film is available to stream on Netflix.

The actor recently revealed why she loves the Taylor Swift track ‘Betty’, pulled from the singer’s eighth studio album, ‘Folklore‘.