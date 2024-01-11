Julia Roberts on the thing she “loathed” about ‘Notting Hill’

Julia Roberts has opened up about Notting Hill, sharing the part of it she found most “uncomfortable”.

Roberts, who recently featured in Netflix movie, Leave The World Behind, famously played a Hollywood star in Richard Curtis’ 1999 romantic comedy, who falls in love with a clumsy bookshop owner, played by Hugh Grant.

The movie was a huge success, making more than $360million at the box office, and becoming one of the highest-grossing British films of all time. Along with Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations, it won the Audience Award for Most Popular Film in 2000.

However, in a new interview with British Vogue, the Pretty Woman star has shared there was something she didn’t like about the movie.

Speaking with Curtis himself for the interview, she explained that she’d struggled with previous roles where there weren’t many similarities between them and herself.

Due to her role as Anna Scott, a seemingly typical famous Hollywood movie star, she faced this problem again with Notting Hill. “Honestly, one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do was your movie, playing a movie actress. I was so uncomfortable!” she told the Love Actually director.

“I mean, we’ve talked about this so many times, but I almost didn’t take the part because it seemed – oh, it just seemed so awkward. I didn’t even know how to play that person,” she continued.

She explained how she especially “loathed” being dressed as a film star, and even shared that the outfit she is seen in during the iconic ‘I’m just a girl’ scene, was just the clothes Roberts herself had been wearing that day.

She explained: “My driver, lovely Tommy, I sent him back to my flat that morning. I said ‘Go into my bedroom and grab this, this and this out of my closet.’ And it was my own flip-flops and my cute little blue velvet skirt and a T-shirt and my cardigan.”

Speaking on the movie’s classic phrase, she said: “I mean, it was a great scene. But who knew that that would become the line.”

