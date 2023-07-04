Late actor Julian Sands saw human remains on climbs before he went missing

Late actor Julian Sands spoke of seeing human remains on climbs he took before he went missing earlier this year.

Sands went missing in January while on a hike in California. He was last seen on Friday, January 13 in the Baldy Bowl area in the San Gabriel mountains, north of Los Angeles. At the time, San Bernardino’s County Sheriff department told the BBC that it had responded to 14 calls on Mount San Antonio over the last four weeks due to bad weather conditions.

He was then confirmed dead last month after remains were reportedly discovered by hikers near Mount Bald on June 24 before being handed over to the California authorities.

Now, people online have been pointing to Sands’ last UK interview with Radio Times, in which he said he had previously discovered human remains while on a hike.

He said (via The Guardian): “Pals I used to climb with have stopped going to the mountains,” citing rock faces becoming more unstable due to changing climate. “If you don’t really have the desire, the focus for climbing a route, if you’re not absolutely committed, it becomes much more dangerous.”

He added: “I’ve found spooky things on mountains, when you know you’re in a place where many people have lost their lives, whether it be on the Eiger or in the Andes. You may be confronted with human remains and that can be chilling.”

The confirmation of Julian Sands’ death came just a week after the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced that it would be scaling back its search efforts after months of search attempts. However, the department confirmed that the case was still active, and that they would be operating in a “limited capacity”.

The actor’s family had previously released a statement saying they were “deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian,” though his brother Nick said back in January that he had “come to terms with the fact he’s gone”.

Julian has starred in films including The Killing Fields, A Room With A View, Arachnophobia, Leaving Las Vegas and Warlock. He also featured in TV series including 24, Smallville and Banshee. Most recently, he appeared in Benediction opposite Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi, in which he played a chief medical officer.