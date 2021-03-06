‘Jumanji 4’ is “100 per cent” in the pipeline, according to producer

Jumanji 4 is “100 per cent” in the pipeline, according to a producer on the films.

The third film in the franchise, Jumanji: The Next Level, came out at the end of 2019.

In a new interview with ComicBook, Jumanji producer Hiram Garcia says “100%” that there have been discussions regarding the next film in the series.

Advertisement

“You know, we’re always having conversations, and that’s a family, that entire group if there’s ever been,” he said. “It’s hard to imagine or remember a time I’ve been on a set where it’s just a beloved group of cast and crew and actors and that’s just one of those things where we know we have a really big idea that we want to do with it. We’ve been discussing it.”

Garcia added: “There’s conversations have been going we’re in the process of moving that along. I can’t tell you anything, but we do have big plans for it and that’s one of our favourite projects to work on and that’s cooking away.”

After the release of the third film, Jake Kasdan, director of Sony’s reboot series, spoke about who might be in the cast for the next instalment in the franchise.

Reviewing 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level, NME wrote: “As with the original, this family-friendly version of Face/Off works best when you don’t think about it too much.

“But take it for what it is – an undemanding yet solidly entertaining mainstream blockbuster – and you’ll find it rises above the competition quite nicely. Did we mention it’s got Danny DeVito, too?”