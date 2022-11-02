‘Jumanji’ theme park set to open in the UK next year

The world’s first theme park based on the hit movie franchise Jumanji will open in the UK next year.

The news comes after a £17million deal was struck between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Chessington World of Adventures Resort.

The first images shared of World of Jumanji, as it will be known, include a 17-meter high Jaguar Shrine that appears to incorporate a rollercoaster. More details of the rides, attractions and experiences that will populate the theme park will reportedly be shared in the coming months.

🗓This special addition is set to open in spring 2023 🎢World of Jumanji promises to bring thrilling new rides and attractions to the resort in Greater London 💷With £17million spent on the development, it will be the world's first themed land for the popular film franchise pic.twitter.com/UeYfYc1B5x — My London (@myldn) November 1, 2022

Merlin Entertainments, which operates Chessington World of Adventures, signed an exclusive multi-territory deal with Sony’s Columbia Pictures Location Based Entertainment earlier this year.

“What could be more exciting than bringing the global hit Jumanji film franchise to life within the single largest development Chessington has ever seen,” said Tim Harrison-Jones, divisional director at Chessington World of Adventures Resort, in a statement (per Variety).

“We know what it takes to create the ultimate adventure for our guests, spread over 128 acres the Resort already delivers surprises around everyone corner with over 40 wild rides and attractions, zoo with over 1,000 majestic animals and two themed hotels, plus glamping!”

Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of global partnerships and brand management and head of location based entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment said: “After being entertained by the films for so many years, fans now have the chance to experience Jumanji in a whole new dimension and we are thrilled to be going on this exciting adventure with the creative team at Chessington as Jumanji further expands with its very own themed land.”

Jumanji started life as a 1981 children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg, before being adapted into a blockbuster film starring Robin Williams in 1995. Further films have followed, including two box office successes starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan in 2017 and 2019.