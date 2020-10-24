Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum have paid tribute to their late co-star Richard Attenborough in an emotive tribute on social media.

Attenborough played dinosaur park owner John Hammond alongside Neill, Dern and Goldblum in the original 1993 Jurassic Park film.

Neill, Dern and Goldblum are currently on set at Pinewood Studio where filming for Jurassic World: Dominion is currently under way following delays earlier this year due to the coronavirus.

In a post on social media, Neill shared a photo of Dern, Goldblum and himself in front of the ‘Richard Attenborough Stage’ at Pinewood.

And remembering our old pal on the stage named for him as we face our ultimate #Dinosaur Horror with @LauraDern @prattprattpratt @BryceDHoward #JeffGoldblum #JURASSICWORLDDOMINION ‘Darling, I lived through the Blitz’ Dickie Attenborough https://t.co/RDDJRHw0sF — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 23, 2020

Neill captioned his Instagram post: “Today, here we are, thinking about our old pal and colleague, dear old Dickie Attenborough, on the actual #RichardAttenboroughStage at #PinewoodStudios.

“Completely appropriately, we face our greatest dinosaur terror yet today, on a great soundstage named for the great man himself. But in the capable hands of @colintrevorrow, @lauradern @jeffgoldblum @prattprattpratt @brycedallashoward #DeWandaWise and #izzySermon- we should make it okay. As Dickie would say ‘Darling, I lived through the Blitz’.”

Originally set for release in 2021, Jurassic World: Dominion recently joined the list of blockbusters delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The upcoming sequel, following the rebooted Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, was originally due to reach cinemas on June 11, 2021, but will now be released on June 10, 2022.

Back in August, Neill said that the next instalment of the franchise will be the “best yet.”

Posting on Twitter on August 2, Neill wrote: “Hold onto your hat. Getting’ my old one back this week, and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet.” He added: “Excited and terrified – these things will kill ya.”