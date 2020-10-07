‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ delayed until 2022 due to COVID-19

Jurassic World: Dominion joins the list of blockbusters delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The upcoming sequel, following the rebooted Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, was originally due to reach cinemas on June 11, 2021, but will now be released on June 10, 2022.

The news was confirmed with a new poster shared on the Jurassic World Twitter account.

Jurassic World: Dominion is the latest in a long list of films to be pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Filming had resumed in August, following the global shutdown of the film industry in March.

Take a look at some on-set photos here:

Speaking to Collider earlier this year, director Colin Trevorrow said: “We’ve actually gone more practical with every Jurassic movie we’ve made since the first one, and we’ve made more animatronics in this one than we have in the previous two.”

Jurassic World: Dominion will star Sam Neil, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern – reprising their roles from the original films. The movie, the third instalment in the reboot franchise, will also star Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Daniella Pineda.

Earlier this week, several major blockbusters were also delayed in response to the global pandemic. Upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die was pushed to April 2021, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune remake has been delayed until October 2021, and The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, has been moved to March 2022.

The new delays have prompted Cineworld to close all of their cinemas in the UK and the US indefinitely.

One London cinema worker told NME: “I’m extremely disappointed in [007 studio] MGM as No Time To Die could have saved the cinema industry. It’s what we were all holding out for. They could’ve been known as the studio that saved cinemas as opposed to the studio that condemned them.”