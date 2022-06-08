‘Jurassic World Dominion’ divides critics in first reactions: “Worst of the franchise”

Jurassic World Dominion has divided critics in early reactions.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by the original Jurassic Park cast in the sequel, including Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

Despite this dose of nostalgia, it seems the follow-up to 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hasn’t quite met the rapturous reception it wasn’t hoping for.

Scott Menzel from We Live Entertainment, wrote: “It brings me no joy to report that Jurassic World Dominion is a MASSIVE disappointment. While the film does feature some incredible dinosaur sequences and it is great to see the original cast back on the big screen, the film fails to deliver on what the previous films promise.”

A similar sentiment was shared by film critic Courtney Howard, who described it as the “worst of the franchise” and that it “ignores the premise it should’ve had from the start”.

Some, however were positive towards the sequel. Erik Davis from Fandango, wrote: “Jurassic World Dominion is my favourite film of the new Jurassic trilogy. It’s stuffed w/thrilling dinosaur encounters & lots more Jeff Goldblum, but it’s also got a great balance of creepy and inventive scenarios w/ some choice nods to what came before. A solid finale.”

Jurassic World Dominion marks the return of director Colin Trevorrow, who helmed the original 2015 reboot Jurassic World. Trevorrow co-wrote the sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but it was directed by J.A. Bayona.

Earlier this year, Trevorrow compared one of the new dinosaurs, the Giganotosaurus, to DC villain the Joker. “I wanted something that felt like the Joker,” the director said. “It just wants to watch the world burn.”

Jurassic World Dominion is released in cinemas worldwide on June 10.