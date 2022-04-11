Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow has compared one particular dinosaur in the film to the Joker.

The third part of the Jurassic World series is due to hit cinemas this summer, with stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard due to return alongside franchise veterans Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

The film is also set to introduce Giganotosaurus – or Giga – a real dinosaur that existed, with Trevorrow suggesting that the creature will feel like the DC villain.

“I wanted something that felt like the Joker,” he explained to Empire. “It just wants to watch the world burn.”

The news comes after Dominion‘s runtime appears to have been confirmed, with the film clocking in at two hours and 26 minutes – 17 minutes longer than its predecessor Fallen Kingdom.

The film also recently dropped a trailer, which takes viewers four years after the events of the last film when a neo-Jurassic age was established, with humans becoming prey for dinosaurs.

Dominion is set to be the final part of the Jurassic series, Trevorrow telling Entertainment Weekly last year: “To me, [‘Dominion‘] is a culmination of one story that’s been told.

“When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached. But this trilogy is not that way.”

He added: “It’s very much a serialized story. What was important for me was, when you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in this.

“If kids who are born today are going to be presented with six Jurassic Park movies — you hope the parents will buy them the box set — you hope they are going to get to feel like they watch one long story.”

Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda and Omar Sy are also set to return for the film, with DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman and Scott Haze joining the cast.