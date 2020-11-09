‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ wraps filming in the UK after Covid-19 delays

Jurassic World: Dominion has finally finished shooting in the UK after the coronavirus pandemic posed a series of challenges for the latest instalment in the iconic dinosaur franchise.

Filming began in Canada in February this year and moved to England in March, before the coronavirus outbreak meant that production was put on hiatus.

Production eventually resumed in July, but further obstacles arose after an outbreak of Covid-19 forced the suspension of filming for two weeks in October.

There were days we thought we might not make it. But we have…we pulled off what seemed well nigh impossible . Great crew. Lovely cast . Top director. Phew- and CELEBRATIONS. #JurassicWorldDominion #JurassicPark https://t.co/MCzIo3efxF — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) November 8, 2020

Despite the challenges, it’s now been confirmed that filming has finally wrapped ahead of the film’s anticipated arrival on June 10, 2022.

Posting on Twitter, director Colin Trevorrow wrote: “Wrap on Jurassic World Dominion. All my gratitude to our extraordinary crew and cast. We made a family.”

Sam Neill, who will return once more as Dr Alan Grant, added: “There were days we thought we might not make it. But we have…we pulled off what seemed well nigh impossible . Great crew. Lovely cast . Top director. Phew- and CELEBRATIONS.”

In order to carry out the shoot while complying with Covid-19 regulations, cast and crew had to isolate together for months, while a total of 40,000 coronavirus tests were carried out in the process.

As Deadline reports, the set was also equipped with a “Greenzone”, which saw crew facing daily temperature checks as well as isolation booths and a crew of medical staff on standby.

Trevorrow told the publication: “I’m not sure I can put it into words.

“It has been remarkable. Our crew and our cast has been so resilient. All producers have worked around the clock to make it the best it can be. It has been inspiring.”

Jurassic World: Dominion will see Sam Neil, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern reprising their roles from the original films. The movie, the third instalment in the reboot franchise, will also star Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Daniella Pineda.