‘Justice League’ star Gal Gadot claims director Joss Whedon “threatened [her] career”

Actress Gal Gadot has alleged that Justice League director Joss Whedon “threatened [her] career” during reshoots for the movie.

Late last year, Gadot said her experience working with Whedon on the set of the Justice League reshoot “wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups”.

Gadot’s comments were made in response to an investigation launched by WarnerMedia, following co-star Ray Fisher’s claims of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behaviour by Whedon.

Last month, in a piece by The Hollywood Reporter, Fisher and other unnamed sources alleged that Whedon “pushed Gadot to record lines she didn’t like [and] threatened to harm Gadot’s career”.

Whedon was reportedly “bragging that he’s had it out with Gal”, a source told THR, claiming that “he told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie”.

Now, Gadot has told Israeli news publication N12 that Whedon “kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable, and I just took care of it instead,” as reported by Deadline and various Israeli news outlets.

NME has reached out to a representative for Joss Whedon for comment.

Whedon has recently been accused of toxic behaviour towards cast members in TV franchises Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Angel.

Back in February, Charisma Carpenter accused Whedon of multiple abuses of power, including “passive-aggressive” threats of losing her job, calling her “fat” when she was four months pregnant and “manipulatively weaponising” her womanhood and faith.

Fellow Buffy The Vampire Slayer co-star Eliza Dushku supported Carpenter’s claims, saying “neglecting to ‘name’ the power/gender/sexual/racial abuse epidemic in the entertainment industry (and for that matter society in general) enables the abusers and only emboldens and ultimately fortifies abusive systems”.