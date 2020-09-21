Ciaran Hinds has hailed Zack Snyder’s vision for Justice League, after it was confirmed that the director will get the chance to unveil his original vision for the maligned superhero movie next year.

Snyder’s original cut of the DC Comics movie was set to arrive in 2018 before personal tragedy forced him to step aside – with Joss Whedon overseeing the final months of the film’s production.

While the film debuted to scathing reviews upon release, Snyder’s vision will now be shown in its full glory after HBO Max confirmed that it will be released as a four-part miniseries next year.

Hinds, who played the villainous Steppenwolf in the movie, said it was “fantastic” that Snyder will now be able to release the movie in its fullest form.

“It was his dream to realise it, and I think it’s fantastic that he’s got this opportunity to realise what he wanted to do in the first space,” he told NME.

“He has the chance to recreate what he wanted to do and I hope it stands up to the trial it’s been given.”

His comments come after Warner Bros launched an investigation into the conduct of Joss Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg during their time on set.

Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in the superhero epic, previously accused the director of “gross” and “abusive” behaviour during his time making the movie.

When asked if had witnessed similar conduct during his time on-set, Hinds explained that he was separate from the rest of the cast while filming – with his role heavily reliant on motion capture.

Hinds explained: “All the work I did was almost completely solitary. The pick-ups I did were just in a studio in London.

“I was a gun for hire who came in to clean up one or two bits they wanted to do, but I really wasn’t there long enough to form any particular opinion apart from trying to help fulfil my contract.”

Hinds was speaking to NME to mark the release of his latest movie The Man In The Hat – an almost entirely silent comedy which sees his titular character heading off on an eventful road trip across France.

Discussing the challenges of making the film, Hinds said: “It’s very low key and there’s hardly any dialogue. In the end, he’s a man who has to observe, watch and feel. It does produce in you a different way of performing and a quizzical way of looking at the world with all its facets and beauty.”

He added: “But at the heart of it, there’s a very gentle tone in the story of this man who has been unbalanced by life, although we never quite learn what’s happened to him.

“He’s given the chance to head out on this extraordinary journey where he meets all these quirky characters. I found it delicate and quite touching.

The Man in the Hat is out now in selected cinemas and on digital platforms from 19th October.