Animated musical about K-pop idols who hunt demons in development

Sony Pictures Animation has announced that it is working on a musical that’ll centre around a demon-hunting K-pop girl group.

The upcoming animated film will be co-directed by Maggie Kang, who was the head of story on 2017’s The Lego Ninjago Movie, and illustrator Chris Appelhans (The Princess And The Frog). Joining them are Oscar-winning producer Aron Warner (Shrek), alongside the scriptwriting team of Hannah McMechan and Danya Jimenez.

Training for the big debut. K-Pop: Demon Hunters is currently in development at Sony Animation. This film follows a world-renowned K-Pop girl group as they balance their lives in the spotlight with their secret identities as badass demon hunters. pic.twitter.com/sFScsOqMN5 — Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) March 8, 2021

According to Variety, the film is Kang’s tribute “to her Korean pride and the widely popular K-pop music she grew up with”. The upcoming movie will be an action-adventure romp that’ll chronicle an internationally famous girl group who lead a secret second life as demon hunters, all set against a vibrant backdrop of fashion, style and music.

“Having been a fan of the genre since its beginnings in the ’90s, this film is my love letter to K-pop and my Korean roots,” Kang told Variety. “It encompasses and celebrates everything K-pop is – it’s the film I would want to see as a lifelong fan and I hope the millions of K-pop fans out there in the world will feel the same.”

Appelhans said that the film represents “the power of music – to unite, bring joy, build community”. “K-pop is the greatest embodiment of this in our lifetime, and we’re really excited to honor and showcase that through the lens of animation,” he added.

No timeline for the as-yet-untitled film has been announced. A cast for the musical has also yet to be revealed.

Last year, K-pop girl group Red Velvet voiced characters in the animated film Trolls World Tour. One of the members, Wendy, also provided voice-over work as protagonist Queen Poppy in the Korean-dubbed version of the film.

In other animated film news, Disney recently released their latest, Raya And The Last Dragon. In a mixed three-star review, NME called the movie “an attempted subversion of Disney’s traditional princess story that forgets the fundamentals”.