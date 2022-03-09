Kanye West praises “beautiful” scene in ‘The Batman’: “Love the whole film”

Kanye West has shared his praise for The Batman, calling one scene in particular “beautiful”.

The rapper and producer, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, took to Instagram to compliment Matt Reeves’ new DC film starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz.

“Saw Batman yesterday[.] The upside down scene when the Penguin car flipped over was beautiful love the whole film Oh and when Zoe threw in the privilege bar,” Ye wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

Take a look at the post here:

In a four-star review of The Batman, NME wrote: “Director Matt Reeves has mixed up gritty mob drama with film-noir detective thriller – and thanks to [Paul] Dano’s ultra-creepy villain, some psychological horror too.

“Most of the time it comes off brilliantly. Pattinson plays him with a dour fanaticism that only occasionally topples over into parody.”

Elsewhere, a fan recently pranked a screening of The Batman in Austin by releasing a live bat in the auditorium.

“I’m at the Batman movie and there are real bats in the theatre,” one Twitter user who was at the screening in question tweeted.

Advertisement

Another person shared their own footage and wrote: “I was there. They tried to bait it into flying out.”

Kanye West recently released his new album, and said he had made over $2.2million (£1.6m) in Stem Player sales in the 24 hours following his announcement that it would be the only way to listen to ‘Donda 2’.