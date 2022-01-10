Netflix has confirmed a release date and dropped a first teaser trailer for its highly-anticipated three-part documentary on Kanye West.

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy was first confirmed last year, and will showcase an “intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist”.

Set to stream as part of a “once in a lifetime three-week global event”, the first film will premiere in just over a month on February 16.

Netflix has also shared the first teaser, showcasing footage of West’s (who is now legally known as Ye) early days, including having his jaws wired shut – which inspired his song ‘Through The Wire’ – as well as clips from today.

Check it out below:

The project is being directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, who are long-time friends and collaborators of West.

Speaking during a ‘Netflix Playlist’ showcase, Ozah described the documentary as a “whole history lesson of music”.

He added: “We’re crossing generations in three films. At the end, Kanye is collaborating with artists that were babies. But the crazy part is that Kanye’s a throughline; still as relevant at the end as he is in the beginning because his music passes the test of time.”

Simmons also recalled meeting West for the first time when he was a kid in Chicago coming in for haircuts at the local barbershop.

“He would come with beats,” Simmons recalled. “I remember he had the one beat that JAY-Z picked later on in life called H to Izz-O [‘Izzo (H.O.V.A.)’]. Yo, this was so ill. Here was this kid with braces … talented. This dude wasn’t scared of nothing.”

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that West is set to headline Coachella 2022 alongside Billie Eilish this April.

‘Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ will premiere on Netflix on February 16.