‘Karen’: Racist white woman terrorises her Black neighbours in new horror film

The trailer for the new horror film Karen has just been released, in which a racist white woman terrorises her Black neighbours.

Tapping into the recent emergence of “Karen” as a shorthand to nod to a certain kind of entitled white woman, the film stars Taryn Manning (Orange is the New Black) as Karen White, the woman ruining her neighbours’ life.

Karen was directed by Coke Daniels and also stars Cory Hardrict, Jasmine Burke, Roger Dorman and Gregory Alan.

A synopsis obtained by Deadline describes this film as following “Karen Drexler (Manning), a racist white woman who makes it her personal mission to displace the new Black family that has just moved in next door to her.

“Community activist Malik (Hardrict) and his wife Imani (Burke) are the couple who have just moved to the Atlanta suburb, but they won’t be backing down without a fight.”

Check out the trailer here:

“I felt a social responsibility to take on this role,” Manning told the publication. “Even if I had to play the villain to affect change around the globe, then I was more than willing to step into the role.

“What’s been going on is devastating. It’s time for change and for me to be a part of the bigger picture, meant a lot to me.”

I just finally saw the trailer for that KAREN 'horror' movie. I can't stop laughing. Its unbelievably cringe! Its like someone took every woke stereotype and fear mongering about race relations and put it into a blender without nuance or subtlety.

No surprise its from BET. 🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/W5MbiaKwgP — Juno Maxwell (@Goddess_Maxwell) June 22, 2021

Fans on Twitter have been mixed on the trailer so far, with one calling it “unbelievably cringe” and another saying the film must be “from SNL“, adding: “No way that’s a real movie.”

There is no release date confirmed for Karen yet.