Kate Hudson shares music plans with debut album

Kate Hudson has revealed she is working on her debut album.

The Almost Famous actor played Band-Aid Penny Lane in the 2000 Cameron Crowe film, and has now announced the start of her own music career.

Hudson shared the news with two photos of herself in a recording studio on Instagram, which she captioned: “Finally realized it’s time to say f#%! it and saaaannngg!!!!! #albumincoming #myikigai.”

Take a look at the post here:

Kate Hudson previously sang in Sia‘s directorial debut Music, in which she plays Zu, the half-sister and guardian of a young autistic woman called Music.

The film had been criticised for casting Maddie Ziegler, a non-autistic actor, in the role of Music.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Hudson said the criticisms around the movie were “an important conversation to have”.

“For me, when I hear that there’s anybody that feels left out, I feel terrible,” she said. “I think when people see the film they will see the amount of love and sensitivity that was put into it, but it is an important conversation to have – not just about this movie, but as a whole about representation.

“I think it’s an ongoing important dialogue to be had about neurotypical actors portraying neurodivergent characters, with people who are experts and really know how to engage in the conversation. I encourage it, really and truly. Just to say – we are listening.”

There is no word yet on when Kate Hudson’s debut album as a musician will be released.