Keanu Reeves gave ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ stunt crew t-shirts with their on-screen death counts

Keanu Reeves gifted stunt crew on John Wick: Chapter 4 t-shirts bearing the amount of times they died in the movie.

According to The New York Times, Reeves gave out the shirts at the end of the shoot, which were “emblazoned with the number of times they were slain” throughout the blockbuster. It’s said for some of the crew, the number was above 20.

Many of the stuntmen in John Wick: Chapter 4 were re-used in multiple scenes. During the staircase fight outside the Sacré-Coeur Basilica, 35 stunt crew members were used, many of whom had repeated deaths in the scene.

Speaking to the outlet about the moment he was told about that scene, fight coordinator Jeremy Marinas said: “It’s like, of course that’s what you want. You want 100 guys falling down the stairs and you want me to make every reaction and fall different. Of course you do. It was like we were just another day at work.”

He added: “We all know how it is just to walk up stairs when we don’t want to. Just to think about how well Keanu – not John Wick – Keanu was able to do shooting upwards while stepping. It’s hard enough to be a marksman on flat ground.”

According to People, Reeves also gifted his four-man stunt crew with individually personalised Rolex Submariner watches after filming wrapped on the sequel. Each watch was engraved with a personal message under the title ‘The John Wick Five’.

Alongside Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4 stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, the late Lance Reddick and Rina Sawayama in her big-screen debut.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “[Director Chad] Stahelski may traffic in excess, but at least he understands it: how choreography, performance and style can make over-the-top spectacle cohere into pleasurably overwhelming action fizz, rather than congealing into a sweaty special effects overload.”