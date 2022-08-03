Keanu Reeves’ kind gesture to 80-year-old fan goes viral: “It absolutely made her year”

Keanu Reeves‘ kind gesture to an 80-year-old fan has resurfaced online after being shared in a Reddit post.

On the website, one person explained how their grandmother had developed a crush on the Matrix and John Wick star, since he reminded her of her late husband.

After suffering a stroke in her early 70s, the grandmother was rendered housebound for 10 years of her life, but found comfort in Reeves’ movies, watching everything from Bill And Ted to The Matrix.

Advertisement

The Reddit user then went onto explain how their uncle bumped into the Reeves at a restaurant in Los Angeles, and how it led to a lengthy phone conversation between the actor and his elderly fan.

“Not too long after The Matrix came out my uncle was in LA for business and was eating at a really swanky restaurant when Keanu came in with a woman,” they wrote.

“When he finished his meal my uncle came up to their table and said, ‘I don’t usually do this, but I just wanted you to know that my 80-year-old mother loves you and has seen all of your movies. You remind her of my dad.’

“He said Keanu asked if he had a cell phone on him and when he confirmed that he did, he said, ‘Give her a call, I want to talk to her.’

“He spoke with my grandmother for several minutes and it absolutely made her year. She was so isolated and his genuine kindness to her and interest in her showed what a truly amazing man he is.”

Advertisement

Over the years, Reeves has grown a reputation for being one of the nicest men in Hollywood, with numerous fans coming forward with stories of the positive interactions they’ve had with the actor.

Last month, the actor went viral after he was recorded having a pleasant exchange with a young fan at an airport.

As documented by TV producer Andrew Kimmel on Twitter, the actor was approached by a young boy who asked for his autograph following a flight from London to New York, when he proceeded to fire off a “series of rapid-fire questions”.

“Keanu happily responded to every single one,” Kimmel wrote alongside a picture of them both, adding: “The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a huge big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”

Reeves is next set to appear in John Wick 4, which will be released on March 24, 2023.