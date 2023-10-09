Keanu Reeves spotted playing catch with nine-year-old boy before concert

Keanu Reeves has been filmed playing catch with a nine-year-old boy ahead of a concert with his band Dogstar in Houston, Texas.

The actor has been well-known for his public interactions in recent years, and managed to make young boy Elijah’s day after his grandmother Annette Cruz went looking for Reeves when he arrived in the city last month.

Speaking to KHOU 11 (via LadBible), Elijah’s older brother Caleb explained of the moment they met the actor: “He like came out, and I didn’t expect his hair to be like a little white. I knew his hair was long but I didn’t expect it to be white.”

Reeves then agreed to play catch with Elijah after the boy requested a game, the nine-year-old revealing: “And when I got his signature and my brother got his signature, I asked him if he could play catch with me.

"I asked him the first time and he kind of mumbled something. But I didn't hear him so I asked him again and he said 'yeah come on let's go.'"

“I asked him the first time and he kind of mumbled something. But I didn’t hear him so I asked him again and he said ‘yeah come on let’s go.'”

Earlier this year, Reeves surprised customers at a pub in Hertfordshire after making an unannounced visit, and also posed for photos with staff.

Speaking later to NME about the stop, the actor explained: “I was outside London doing a documentary, and it was just shepherd’s pie weather. It’s kinda cool, not rainy but a little misty drizzly something. And I was like, ‘let’s get a shepherd’s pie and a pint’.”

Posted by The Robin Hood Tring on Saturday, February 4, 2023

Back in July Reeves’s band Dogstar announced a tour and their first album in 23 years – called ‘Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees’ – as well as a comeback single called ‘Everything Turns Around’.

The group, which also consists of guitarist and vocalist Bret Domrose and drummer Rob Mailhouse, said in a statement: “We are so excited to re-introduce Dogstar with our new single ‘Everything Turns Around.’

“It feels like a fun summer song to us. It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter. It’s one of our favourite songs to play live and can’t wait to share it on our upcoming tour.”