Keanu Reeves teams up with Jonah Hill for new film, ‘Outcome’

Keanu Reeves is teaming up with Jonah Hill for a new film called Outcome.

The new Apple Studios film has been co-written by Hill with Erza Woods. Hill will also direct the feature, which is described as a “dark Hollywood story” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Outcome will reportedly tell the story of Reef, who will be played by Reeves. Reef is set to be a damaged Hollywood actor who faces a crisis in his career and must confront his past as a result. A video from his past is used to extort him in the film, which is being described as a “dark comedy”.

Advertisement

Hill will also produce the project along with his Strong Baby production company partner Matt Dines and the company’s Ali Goodwin (via Digital Spy).

In other news, t came to light recently that Reeves gifted stunt crew on John Wick: Chapter 4 t-shirts bearing the amount of times they died in the movie.

According to The New York Times, Reeves gave out the shirts at the end of the shoot, which were “emblazoned with the number of times they were slain” throughout the blockbuster. It’s said for some of the crew, the number was above 20.

Many of the stuntmen in John Wick: Chapter 4 were re-used in multiple scenes. During the staircase fight outside the Sacré-Coeur Basilica, 35 stunt crew members were used, many of whom had repeated deaths in the scene.

Speaking to the outlet about the moment he was told about that scene, fight coordinator Jeremy Marinas said: “It’s like, of course that’s what you want. You want 100 guys falling down the stairs and you want me to make every reaction and fall different. Of course you do. It was like we were just another day at work.”

Advertisement

He added: “We all know how it is just to walk up stairs when we don’t want to. Just to think about how well Keanu – not John Wick – Keanu was able to do shooting upwards while stepping. It’s hard enough to be a marksman on flat ground.”

According to People, Reeves also gifted his four-man stunt crew with individually personalised Rolex Submariner watches after filming wrapped on the sequel. Each watch was engraved with a personal message under the title ‘The John Wick Five’.

Alongside Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4 stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, the late Lance Reddick and Rina Sawayama in her big-screen debut.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “[Director Chad] Stahelski may traffic in excess, but at least he understands it: how choreography, performance and style can make over-the-top spectacle cohere into pleasurably overwhelming action fizz, rather than congealing into a sweaty special effects overload.”