Keira Knightley has discussed harassment in a new interview.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Knightley said she’d suffered harassment in the past and added that “every” woman she knows has been subjected to it in some way.

Knightley said: “I love that politician who said there ought to be a curfew for men and men were outraged, and you think – but there’s a curfew for women and there always has been.”

When asked if she’d experienced harassment herself, Knightley added: “Yes! I mean, everybody has.”

“Literally, I don’t know anyone who hasn’t been, in some way, whether it’s being flashed at, or groped, or some guy saying they’re going to slit your throat, or punching you in the face, or whatever it is, everybody has.”

Knightley went on to describe the situation as “fucking depressing” before adding: “It was when women started listing all the precautions they take when they walk home to make sure they’re safe, and I thought, I do every single one of them, and I don’t even think about it.”

Back in January, Knightley discussed performing under the “male gaze,” saying she only wants to shoot sex scenes with female directors in the future.

Speaking on the Chanel Connects podcast, Knightley spoke with filmmaker Lulu Wang and journalist Diane Solway about her change of mind, and why performing nude “in front of a group of men” makes her uncomfortable.

“It’s partly vanity and also it’s the male gaze,” Knightley said. “I feel very uncomfortable now trying to portray the male gaze.

“I don’t have an absolute ban,” she added of her new stance, “but I kind of do with men.”