Keke Palmer shuts down “colourism” comparisons to Zendaya

Keke Palmer has shut down comparisons to Zendaya, which attributed differences to “colourism”.

The actor and singer was originally compared to the Euphoria star claiming Palmer had faced “colourism” since not becoming as successful in terms of “mainstream popularity”.

“I’d like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers, Twitter user Melinda Eg had written.

“This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.”

Palmer shot down the comparisons the following day, seemingly attributing colourism to the comparison in the first place while pointing out a number of her accomplishments including her role in Nope, Nickelodeon show True Jackson and her Broadway role as Cinderella

“A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone,” Palmer wrote. “I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on Broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”

She added in a follow-up tweet: “I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

Keke Palmer recently revealed she damaged her vision after sun gazing at Joshua Tree national park in California.

“I wear glasses, and now I’ve been walking around lately wearing two [pairs of] glasses,” Palmer said.

“For all my spiritual heads out there that’s always looking for a different meditation vibe, don’t ever do the sun gazing, honey. I did sun gazing in Joshua Tree and I sunburned my retina playing around trying to be Gandhi and shit!”

She added: “So be careful with that sun, the UVs, the global warming. You gotta protect those eyes because now I’m seeing double and stuff. My astigmatism is going left. The doctor said he can’t even promise me it’ll heal. So I’ve just been praying, because damn.

“My eyes have been bad since I was eight and everybody in my family wears glasses. Hopefully I didn’t do too much to mess it up. Pray for me.”

Nope will be released in UK cinemas on August 12.