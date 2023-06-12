Kelis responds to Bill Murray dating rumours

Kelis has remained coy in response to rumours that she’s dating Bill Murray.

Last week, a report on The Sun claimed the pair had struck up a relationship after being spotted together in public numerous times in recent weeks.

Following the reports, a fan asked Kelis on Instagram to set the record straight about the nature of their relationship, where she replied: “Lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all.”

On the post showing Kelis on the beach, another fan, with laughing emojis, wrote: “You ain’t no beach bum… U a BB each bummy lol bill got u out by here riding his wave lol media is destroying y’all.”

In response to the comment, Kelis wrote: “Lol yeah maybe for now everyones dumb and will believe anything but the best part is we are both blessed, rich and happy. So who’s really laughing, now that’s funny.”

Kelis was seen backstage with Murray at London festival Mighty Hoopla earlier this month, along with jazz and soul festival Cross The Tracks the weekend prior.

Last year, Murray faced allegations of inappropriate behaviour on the set of film Being Mortal, which led production to be suspended indefinitely.

“I had a difference of opinion with a woman I’m working with. I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way,” Murray explained to CNBC about the incident. “The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing. They wanted to check it all out and so they stopped the production.”

Murray went on to say that the incident had been “quite an education for me”, adding: “The world is different than it was when I was a little kid. What I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now. Things change and the times change, so it’s important for me to figure it out.

“I really think that’s a really sad puppy that can’t learn anymore. I don’t want to be that sad dog and I have no intention of it.”