Kelly Marie Tran defends divisive ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ scene

Kelly Marie Tran has defended a divisive scene from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The actress, who played Rose Tico in Rian Johnson’s 2017 film in the Skywalker trilogy, spoke about Rose Tico, BB-8 and Finn’s trip to Canto Bright, a casino-cum-racetrack city, to track down the Master Codebreaker.

“I love that scene,” Tran told Collider. “I mean, I’m [biased] so I guess I can say that.

“I remember how I felt that day. I remember John [Boyega] and I walking on set and being like, ‘This is the biggest set we’ll ever be on,’ and seeing all of the creatures moving and being part of this universe.”

Tran explained that she felt that the Canto Bright scene strengthened Finn’s commitment to the Resistance.

“That scene does a lot for really recognising how certain communities who are able to enjoy their privilege live in a world where they don’t even have to address some of the horrible things other people are dealing with,” she said.