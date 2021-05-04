Kelly Marie Tran shares heartfelt fan poem about her ‘Star Wars’ character

Kelly Marie Tran has shared an emotional poem written by a fan about her Star Wars character Rose Tico.

In a video shared by Entertainment Weekly, Tran can be seen listening to a poem written by young poet MJ Park, who will be starring in new film Summertime.

“We are all but left to watch a small Asian girl tear apart the First Order with nothing but a heart made of scrap metal and a passion for rebellion,” the poem began

“Maybe we see ourselves in Rose,” Park continued. “Maybe we see that, maybe, there is something in us that believes in a fate that travels beyond the cosmos, that maybe there is something within us that is screaming to become our own hero.

“Maybe Rose is our hope in a galaxy that seems so far, far away.”

Thanking Kelly Marie Tran for her impact on Asian communities, Park said once she had finished reading: “Everything you do is huge for me and my people and my folks, and your people and all of our peoples.”

Tran described Park’s poem as “very healing”, saying: “There’s a power that comes with poetry and words and when we use words to find ways to heal ourselves, and hearing your words was very healing.”

Kelly Marie Tran most recently starred in Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, making the actress the first Southeast Asian Disney princess.