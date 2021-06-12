Kevin Bacon cast as villain in ‘The Toxic Avenger’ remake

Kevin Bacon has officially joined the upcoming remake of The Toxic Avenger.

The Footloose and Mystic River actor is set to portray a villain opposite Peter Dinklage, who is slated to star as the film’s title character, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The 1984 low-budget superhero comedy, which saw Mitch Cohen star in the lead role, follows Melvin Ferd, a mop boy who gets pushed in a vat of toxic waste which transforms him into the Toxic Avenger.

Created on a miniature budget, the splatter movie went on to become a cult classic; it spawned three film sequels – 1989’s The Toxic Avenger Part II and The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation Of Toxie, and 2000’s Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV – a TV series, a video game and a 2008 rock musical.

It’s not been made clear if Bacon will play criminal overlord Cigar Face or a new original villain, but the Macon Blair-helmed reboot is due to begin filming in Bulgaria later this month.

Other names joining Bacon and Dinklage in the new version of The Toxic Avenger include Jacob Tremblay and Taylour Paige.

Speaking of Avengers, Bacon in October revealed he’d love to have a role in a forthcoming Marvel movie.

The actor told NME in a new interview that he’d relish the opportunity to portray a character in the sprawling comic book movie world.

“I haven’t had many chances to work in the Marvel universe or even the comic book world,” he said, before responding to the prospect of joining the Iron Man franchise, for instance. “I love that franchise,” he said. “And would love to be a part of it.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Bacon has shared an acoustic cover of Radiohead hit ‘Creep’ while surrounded by pet goats.