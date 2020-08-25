Kevin Bacon shares bizarre ASMR mango tutorial video on Instagram

Kevin Bacon has shared an “accidental” ASMR video tutorial to prepare his “morning mango”.

The Footloose actor shared a 90-second post on his Instagram account showing his method while whispering throughout the video.

The post was captioned with an explanation on the whispering as to not wake up his wife, as Bacon wrote, “Forgive the whispering, someone (and I’ll name names here @kikkosedg) was still asleep.

“I often like to have a little #MorningMango. What’s your favorite fruit trick? Hope you enjoy the accidental #ASMR.”

Watch the full video here:

“I just wanted to show you my morning mango routine,” Bacon begins in the video, adding, “I’m sorry if you already know this trick.”

The actor demonstrates how he cuts the fruit, slicing into cubes and turning the skin inside out, explaining, “My favourite part, no stringy parts in your teeth.”

Earlier this year, Kevin Bacon said he would play Joe Exotic in a Tiger King film “in a second” if the opportunity were to arise.

“I said to my wife, ‘This is an amazing show,’” Bacon explained. “‘The reason that I’m watching this show is these are the kind of characters I get asked to play.’”

The actor also praised the format of the Netflix docuseries, saying, “To me, documentaries are way better…This is my type of guy, you know, so fingers crossed.”

Bacon also spoke out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, saying “I think it’s a good time for old white guys like me to just shut up and listen.”