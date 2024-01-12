Kevin Hart opens up about terrifying plane accident: “I almost died”

Kevin Hart has revealed that he “almost died” in a terrifying plane accident.

The comedian and actor shared the story while appearing on Friday’s edition (January 12) of The Graham Norton Show, where he was promoting his recently released Netflix action-comedy Lift.

Speaking to Norton, Hart recalled his frightening experience on a flight, during which the exterior of the plane caught fire.

“I almost died,” he said. “We were landing and as we did the front wheel broke, and I just saw flames coming out of the front of the plane.”

Hart went on to say that, despite the scary nature of the situation, he was able to stay calm as he had reached a point of contentment in his life.

“It was one of those moments when I thought, ‘This is it’, and I realised that if it happens I was cool with where I was in life. I didn’t panic.”

Hart also had a near-death experience in 2019 after being involved in a serious car accident. The following year, he told fans he was “lucky to be alive” and that the incident had given him a “whole new perspective” on life.

Back in August, the comedian found himself in need of a wheelchair after tearing his lower abdomen during a footrace with former NFL player Stevan Ridley.

“I tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn,” he revealed to his followers in an Instagram video. “I don’t know what that is but I tore them. I tore those too. I can’t walk.”

“I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff… and I was told to sit my ass down,” he continued, calling himself “the dumbest man alive”.

“What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest shit ever,” he added.

Hart’s new film Lift, which also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sam Worthington and Úrsula Corberó, sees the comic play a thief tasked with executing a heist on a 777 passenger flight from London to Zurich.

“It’s my first leading man role where I am serious,” Hart told Norton. “It’s a proper thriller and for the first time I’m not responsible for the jokes.”

Airing tonight on BBC One, the latest edition of The Graham Norton Show will see Hart joined by fellow guests Sofia Vergara, Jodie Comer, Alan Cumming and singer-songwriter Tom Odell.