Kevin Smith calls Martin Scorsese “stuck in his ways” over Marvel comments

Kevin Smith has said he believes Martin Scorsese is “stuck in his ways” over comments the filmmaker had made about Marvel.

In 2019, the Goodfellas director had compared the superhero films to theme park rides and has since sparked a debate about different genres of films.

In a new interview with Forbes, Smith weighed in and called Scorsese a “very serious filmmaker”.

He said: “In our very tribal culture, somebody like Martin Scorsese referring to comic book movies as amusement parks and theme park rides gets a bunch of people who have made comic book movies their lives for the last 10 years very unhappy…

“You’re asking a guy who made Goodfellas what he thinks about Spider-Man, what do you think you’re going to get? He’s a very serious filmmaker, and he’s a man who’s of a certain age and stuck in his ways. You should not be surprised that’s his response.”

Smith added: “It doesn’t take away from your enjoyment of the thing. Guess what? For every old filmmaker who’s like, ‘I don’t get it,’ there’s a bunch of young filmmakers who are like, ‘I get it and I want to do it.’ We don’t have to ostracize the people that maybe don’t get or aren’t into the same movies we are.”

Last year, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn had also criticised Scorsese for his comments, calling him “awfully cynical”.

“It just seems awful cynical that he kept coming out against Marvel, and that’s the only thing that would get him press for his movie, so then he just kept coming out against Marvel so that he could get press for his movie,” Gunn said of Scorsese’s comments, which came out during the press cycle for The Irishman.