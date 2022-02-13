Kevin Smith on ‘Spider-Man’ Oscars Best Picture snub: “Show Peter Parker some fucking love”

Kevin Smith has responded to Spider-Man: No Way Home being snubbed for Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars.

The blockbuster Marvel film, which is currently the sixth biggest movie of all time at the box office, was nominated for one Oscar this year, for Best Visual Effects. Beating it in the Best Picture category were the likes of Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog (with 12 nominations in total) Dune (10), Belfast and West Side Story (seven each).

Speaking on his podcast FatMan Beyond, Smith discussed the snub and vented his anger. “I would just like to congratulate the good folks who made Spider-Man: No Way Home for the very deserved Best Picture nomination that I’m sure it got, I didn’t read the nods,” he said, before being notified that it hadn’t been nominated.

Advertisement

“What the fuck!” he then said. “They got 10 slots, they can’t give one to the biggest fucking movie of, like, the last three years?”

“Like fucking make a populist choice, fuck, man. You got how many slots? Throw in Spider-Man for God’s sakes; let him swing in there.

He added: “Fucking poor kid’s always getting crapped on and shit. Show Peter Parker some fucking love. I’m not even being facetious, with as many movies as they now nominate for Best Picture….”

Following its release in December, Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the sixth highest grossing film ever, overtaking Jurassic World and collecting a huge $1.69billion (£1.25billion) at the box office.

As Sony Pictures campaigned to have the film considered for Oscar nominations last month, the film’s full script, written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, was then released online.

Advertisement

In a four-star review, NME said of Spider-Man: No Way Home: “In terms of getting to the heart of the character, No Way Home is the ultimate Spider-Man film. There are moments here that make you want to cheer and weep simultaneously.

“It’s not the most visually spectacular, it’s not the funniest, but it’s the most emotionally rich.”

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The event will have a host for the first time since 2018, although exactly who is yet to be confirmed.

Here’s how to watch every Best Picture nomination from the 2022 Oscars.