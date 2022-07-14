Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges in the UK dating back 17 years.

The actor spoke in court at the Old Bailey in London on Thursday (July 14), appearing under his full name Kevin Spacey Fowler, where he denied four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Spacey was granted unconditional bail, with a trial of three to four weeks scheduled to begin on June 6, 2023. A preliminary hearing will take place in early 2023.

Advertisement

The allegations relate to three men across London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013, when Spacey was artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London.

The actor previously denied the charges in a statement with ABC’s Good Morning America, saying: “I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise.

“While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

At an initial magistrates court hearing in June this year, Spacey’s lawyer Patrick Gibbs QC said his client “strenously denies any and all criminality in this case”.

Last month, Channel 4 announced a new documentary series will chart the rise and fall of Spacey, which will “follow the unfolding story of the allegations of abuse against him and the resulting court cases”.

Advertisement

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.