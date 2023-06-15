Kevin Spacey says he is ready to make comeback if cleared of sex assault charges

Kevin Spacey has said he is ready to make a comeback if he is cleared of a series of sex assault charges.

The actor is set to appear in court in London on June 28 on multiple charges relating to alleged incidents that took place between 2001 and 2013. He has denied all the charges.

Speaking in a new interview with Zeitmagazin, Spacey said: “It’s a time in which a lot of people are very afraid that if they support me, they will be cancelled.

Advertisement

“But I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward.”

He also said he currently “draws resilience” from positive fan encounters on the street, but he criticised the media adding: “The media have done their best to turn me into a monster, but from the people, I have seen nothing but affection.”

Spacey was first accused of assault by the actor Antony Rapp in October 2017.

In October last year, a New York jury concluded that Spacey did not sexually assault Rapp, who had sought $40m (£36m) in damages after alleging that when Spacey was 26, he made an “unwanted sexual advance” towards Rapp when he was 14.

“The moment scrutiny is applied, these things fall apart,” Spacey told Zeitmagazin. “That’s what happened in the Rapp trial, and that’s what will happen in this case.”

Advertisement

Spacey said he is still “not ready to talk” about the allegations against him yet.

He also said: “Everything happens for a reason. And even if that reason doesn’t display itself instantly or things don’t get resolved instantly, it will eventually all make sense.”

While the actor has no high profile projects on the horizon, his voice has been used in the upcoming thriller Control.

Spacey said the role was not the kind of project he would’ve considered before allegations were made against, but he added: “Now, I often feel like I’m back at the beginning of my career, when nobody wanted me…Just because I was being benched for a while, I’m not going to stop working. I don’t want to get rusty. I’m ready.”