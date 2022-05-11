Kevin Spacey set to make comeback in new historical drama

Kevin Spacey is preparing to make his return to starring roles in 1242 – Gateway To The West, a new film that will be available to buy at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Also starring Eric Roberys, Christopher Lambert and Terence Stamp, the film will be one of several unmade projects seeking distribution as part of Cannes Market. Hungarian filmmaker Peter Soos will direct the film, with Aron Horvath and Joan Lane due to write the script (per The Independent).

Although he appeared in Peter Five Eight and low-budget Italian indie film L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio last year, 1242 will represent Spacey’s first major role since since sexual assault allegations were brought against him in 2017.

Actor Anthony Rapp first accused the actor of making sexual advances to him in 1986, with numerous other claims following. Spacey has denied all the allegations.

He was subsequently removed from Netflix drama House Of Cards, and replaced by Christopher Plummer in Ridley Scott’s All The Money In The World.

Yesterday (May 10), Tina Fey spoke about being “hit on” by Spacey during her days on Saturday Night Live.

“This is the kind of weird thing that used to happen to me,” Fey said in a conversation with Amy Poehler at the Netflix Is A Joke festival. “One time when he was hosting SNL, at the after-party, it was late and Kevin Spacey tried to hit on me.”

Questioning the motives of the actor, Tina Fey added: “I was like, ‘Who is this for? Who is this little performance for?’”