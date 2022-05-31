Kevin Spacey to travel voluntarily to UK to face sexual assault charges

Kevin Spacey is set to travel to the UK to face several sexual assault charges.

The actor, who was charged with four counts of sexual assault last week, has shared a statement with ABC’s Good Morning America about his forthcoming travel plans.

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced the charges last week (May 26), saying the actor is also accused of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

In the statement the actor said: “I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise.

“While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

In an initial statement regarding the charges, Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Spacey is accused of two acts of sexual assault against the first alleged victim in London in March 2005. The second alleged assault is said to have taken place in London in August 2008.

The third alleged victim claims he was sexually assaulted in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.