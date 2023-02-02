Netflix shares release date and trailer for new Korean movie ‘Kill Boksoon’

Netflix has shared a brand-new trailer for upcoming Korean film Kill Boksoon and its premiere date on the platform.

The movie stars Cannes winner Jeon Do-yeon as Gil Boksoon, who juggles her roles as a professional contract killer and a single mother to a teenage daughter. Despite her unblemished track record as an assassin, Gil finds herself having second thoughts about renewing her contract with her agency, instead deciding to spend time on the troubles plaguing her daughter. Both her duties clash when she receives information about her next target, who happens to be present at her daughter’s parent-teacher meeting.

The new minute-long visual introduces Gil and gives glimpses of her double life as a contract killer and single mother, alongside the dilemmas she faces as a result. The clip also confirms the movie’s global premiere date of March 31 on Netflix.

Besides Jeon, Kill Boksoon will also star Peninsula actor Koo Kyo-hwan, Kingmaker’s Sul Kyung-gu and Samjin English Company Class’ E Som in supporting roles, among others. The film is directed by Byung Sung-hyun of Merciless and Kingmaker fame.

Prior to Kill Boksoon’s Netflix launch, the film will first have its world premiere at the upcoming 73rd Berlin International Film Festival under the Special section. The Berlinale will take place later this month from February 16 through to February 26.

Jeon Do-yeon previously bagged the best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007 for her role in Lee Chang-dong’s Secret Sunshine, and has also starred in a number of acclaimed Korean film and television series throughout her career, including Happy End, Untold Scandal, The Housemaid as well as the 2021 Cannes special screening title Emergency Declaration.