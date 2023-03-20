Netflix unveils thrilling new trailer for ‘Kill Boksoon’

Netflix has released a brand-new trailer for its upcoming Korean film Kill Boksoon.

Cannes winner Jeon Do-yeon stars as Gil Boksoon, professional contract killer who has to juggle her job while being a single mother to a teenage daughter. However, her two lives start to clash when she finds out her next target is someone who is present at her daughter’s parent-teacher meeting.

The new trailer opens with glimpses of Boksoon’s adventures as a professional contract killer. But things come to a head when her daughter confronts her for having a gun in her bag, which leads Boksoon to tell her bosses: “I might quit working once my contract ends.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the trailer, Taxi Driver‘s Esom appears as Cha Min-hee, the seemingly unhinged director of Boksoon’s contract killing company. Kill Boksoon is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on March 31.

Joining Jeon and Esom in the cast of Kill Boksoon are Peninsula actor Koo Kyo-hwan, Kingmaker’s Sul Kyung-gu and The Silent Sea actress Kim Si-a. The film is directed by Byung Sung-hyun of Merciless and Kingmaker fame.

Netflix recently released part two of its hit K-drama series The Glory, which has since become the streaming platform’s most-watched programme for the week of March 6 to 12.

In a recent interview, actress Lim Ji-yeon, who portrayed series antagonist Park Yeon-jin, opened up about how she had aimed for “the whole world to hate [her]” while playing the character. “I’ve never had to develop a character to be hated. And there was a catharsis that came from it.”