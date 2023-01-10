Kim Seon-ho to star alongside Cha Seung-won in upcoming film ‘Tyrant’

Kim Seon-ho, Cha Seung-won and Kim Kang-won are confirmed to star in the upcoming film ‘Tyrant’.

READ MORE: The 10 best Asian films of 2022

With director Park Hoon-jung spearheading the project, the movie will follow the “chase” among individuals seeking for the final sample of the “tyrant program”, a missing secret government project. The said program was lost in a delivery accident.

Kim Seon-ho will portray the character of Choi Guk-jang, a government agent tasked to run the program unofficially, per Korea Times. Meanwhile, co-star Cha Seung-won will play the role of former intelligence agent Im Sang, assigned to eliminate the forces behind the “tyrant”.

Advertisement

Both artists have previously worked with the director in the films The Child, set for release this year, and Night In Paradise, respectively. Kim Seon-ho said in a statement, “It’s an honor to work with director Park again after The Child and be able to show a new side of me.”

Kim Kang-woo also joins the film as Paul, a foreign intelligence agent with the goal of destroying the missing sample. He expressed his excitement for doing a genre that he has wanted to attempt. “I will do my best at every moment with my superb acting peers,” he added, per Soompi.

‘Tyrant’ began filming earlier this month. The film’s release date is yet to be revealed.