Kim Woo-bin says he’s “clean” from cancer, is excited for first movie role in six years with ‘Alienoid’ 

South Korean actor Kim Woo-bin, whose appearance in Alienoid marks his first movie role in six years, has shared that he is now “all clean” from cancer.

The 33-year-old model-turned-actor was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer back in 2017, after which he went on hiatus. Kim returned to television earlier this year in omnibus-style drama series Our Blues, and is set to make his first silver screen appearance in six years with two-part sci-fi fantasy movie Alienoid. The first part of the film, which also stars Kim Tae-ri and Ryu Jun-yeol, premieres in South Korea tomorrow (July 20).

“Last week, I received the result of my treatment. The doctor said it’s all clean and I’m better than before. Thank you everyone for supporting me,” he said in a new interview with Yonhap News Agency about the film. ‘I’m so delighted and excited. This is my first public meeting with the press in six years.”

Kim also revealed that he had prioritised Alienoid as his return project after dropping out of director Choi Dong-hoon’s Wiretape following his cancer diagnosis. That film, originally slated for a 2018 release, has since been suspended indefinitely.

“Director Choi told me to take care of myself first and focus only on recovery,” shared the actor. “When my health was getting better and I started wanting to go back to work, I hoped to work with Choi again if he still needed me.”

Finally, Kim reflected on his five-year hiatus: “Before, I used to live up to the future. I struggled to do better, make more efforts and become a far better person. During the break, I found it so sad that I was too strict to me. Now, I’m trying to compliment myself and cherish things that I have now.”

Other Alienoid star Kim Tae-ri, who appeared in the film’s trailer as a gun-toting Goryeo warrior, recently spoke on her character Lee Ahn, whom she described as “kind, honest, and independent”. She added: “And while she’s emotional, she’s a very sensible and smart girl who knows how to control herself.”