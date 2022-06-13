‘Knives Out 2’ title revealed by director Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson has announced the sequel to Knives Out is titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The director revealed the title in a thread on Twitter, where he explained how novelist Agatha Christie influenced his approach to the sequel.

“Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively,” Johnson wrote. “I think there’s a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true.

“It wasn’t just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually. Under the umbrella of the whodunnit she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues.

Benoit Blanc’s next case, the follow up to Knives Out, is called GLASS ONION. pic.twitter.com/6Zo0g1VX11 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 13, 2022

“When I made Knives Out, that’s what excited me about the prospect of making more mysteries with Daniel [Craig] as Benoit Blanc – to emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being.”

Along with Craig, who reprises his role from the 2019 original, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery stars Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline and Leslie Odom Jr.

The original Knives Out similarly featured an all-star cast, including Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer and Toni Collette.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, set in Greece, is scheduled to be released on Netflix later this year. In March last year, Netflix acquired the rights to two Knives Out sequels starring Craig.

In a four-star review of the original, NME called it a “very clever murder-mystery, packed with big stars, big laughs and – from Daniel Craig in particular – some very big acting”.