Watch the first trailer for ‘Dream’ starring IU and Park Seo-joon

IU and Park Seo-joon’s upcoming film Dream has unveiled its first trailer.

Upcoming South Korean sports comedy movie Dream, led by singer-actress IU (credited here as Lee Ji-eun) and Park Seo-joon, has released a new teaser trailer introducing its characters. The film is set to premiere in South Korean cinemas on April 26.

Park plays Yoon Hong-dae, a professional football player-turned-coach. The film begins shortly after Hong-dae is put on disciplinary probation due after becoming involved in an unexpected incident, and is tasked with coaching the South Korean national football team for the Homeless World Cup.

IU stars in Dream as Lee So-min, an aspiring director who joins Hong-dae behind the scenes after she is assigned to film a documentary about the team, most of whom had never played football in their lives.

Other cast members include veteran actors Kim Jong-soo (Snowdrop), Jung Seung-gil and Ko Chang-seok (Today’s Webtoon) as well as The Liar and His Lover actor Lee Hyun-woo as members of the national team, among several others.

Curtain Call star Kang Ha-neul, who previously co-starred in the 2017 film Midnight Runners with Park, is also set to make a cameo in an unspecified role.

Dream is directed and written by Lee Byeong-heon, who is best-known for comedy-drama films like Love Forecast, Twenty and Extreme Job. He also previously directed the popular 2019 K-drama Be Melodramatic, and is working on an upcoming Netflix original series titled Chicken Nugget.