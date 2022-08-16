Hit South Korean musical ‘Bungee Jumping Of Their Own’ to be telecast live in Singapore

Singapore cinema chain Golden Village will be holding a one-time live screening of the South Korean musical Bungee Jumping Of Their Own this month.

On August 15, Golden Village opened bookings for a special one-time screening of the hit musical, which first debuted in 2012. The 2022 edition of Bungee Jumping Of Their Own stars K-pop idols Ren, formerly of NU’EST, and Weki Meki vocalist Suyeon, along with actors Jo Seong-yun and Ko Eun-yeong.

The screening will take place on August 21 (Sunday) at 1:00PM at Golden Village Funan’s Gemini Hall. Tickets are going at S$64 for GV members and S$66 for the public. View more details and book tickets here.

Watch the trailer for Bungee Jumping Of Their Own here:

Bungee Jumping Of Their Own is based on the 2001 film of the same name starring Lee Byung-hun and Lee Eun-ju. The story follows a high school teacher, In-woo, who begins falling for one of his male students, Hyun-bin, after he notices similarities between the student and his deceased girlfriend, Tae-hee.

A TV adaption of Bungee Jumping Of Their Own starring NCT’s Jaehyun began work last year. However, production on the series was soon halted and ultimately cancelled over the film’s original writer’s “religious beliefs”.

Industry insiders claimed that the original screenwriter of the film had opposed the remake after they had become a “devout Christian”, per Star News.