Watch the first trailer for upcoming Korean sci-fi film ‘Alien’

CJ Entertainment has released the first trailer for Alien, the upcoming sci-fi film starring Kim Woo-bin and Kim Tae-ri.

The action-packed visual opens with a group of Taoists in the Goryeo dynasty, watching in shock as a car flies across the sky. The trailer later cuts between car chase sequences taking place in the present-day and fight sequences as Taoists search for a legendary sword.

“In 2022, the new world you’ve been most looking forward to and curious about will arrive,” the text in between the scenes reads, as translated by Soompi.

Advertisement

Set to be released in two parts, Alien follows a group of Taoists from the Goryeo dynasty, who inadvertently open a time portal after taking a legendary sword for themselves. The portal connects them to people from 2022, who are tasked with chasing down an alien prisoner trapped in a human body.

The film will star Ryu Jun-yeol (The Battle: Roar to Victory) as Moo Reuk, a Taoist determined to find the legendary sword, and Kim Tae-ri (Twenty-Five Twenty-One) as Lee Ahn, a woman who shoots thunder from her hands.

Alien will also see Kim Woo-bin (Our Blues) as Guard, who is tasked to escort alien prisoners and So Ji-sub (Oh My Venus) as Moon Do-seok, a detective who finds himself chasing down aliens.

Advertisement

The film will be directed and written by Choi Dong-hoon, best known for his work with 2012 crime film The Thieves and 2015 period film Assassination. Notably, Alien marks Choi’s return to filmmaking after seven years.

The first Alien film is set to premiere sometime this summer.