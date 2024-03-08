Kristen Stewart says she’s sick of “run-of-the-mill” sex scenes

Kristen Stewart has her thoughts on sex scenes in movies, revealing that her recent movie handled them differently.

Ahead of the release of her upcoming movie from production studio A24, Love Lies Bleeding, Stewart revealed to NBC that the film’s sex scenes were going to “shock people”.

The Twilight star said: “The run-of-the-mill, like, just-go-for-it simulated sex thing is so rote.”

She continued: “And it’s like actors do have this default thing where, like, ‘Ok, we’re supposed to make out and have sex now.’ That’s just not how people have sex, and I’m so sick of seeing it.”

She described the sex scenes in Love Lies Bleeding, which stars Ed Harris and Jena Malone, as more about “really nailing the details and talking about the physical experience more so than even seeing it, like verbalising it, talking to each other, sharing space, having it not be cut up into a ton of different shots, it felt like … a really beautiful thing to deliver an experience that was, like, literal instead of faux.”

Love Lies Bleeding, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, opens in select theatres from March 8. It was directed by Rose Glass and is set in the ’80s, exploring a relationship between a gym manager and an ambitious bodybuilder.

Stewart’s co-star Katy O’Brian added on the movie’s sex scenes: “If anyone takes anything from this movie, it’s to ask your partner what they like. You don’t see that in a movie.”

Back in January, Stewart elaborated on her thoughts surrounding typical portrayals of sex in films. In her Variety cover story, she said: “All you ever [usually] see is a dress coming up and a head going down under. I think even hetero sex on film is so rote. You go, ‘Ok, I know what that looks like in movies, that’s what we’ll do,’ because no one actually wants to reveal themselves.”

In a four-star review of the movie, NME wrote: “Love Lies Bleeding is a real Friday night film: a massively entertaining thriller to savour on the big screen, then revisit at home whenever you fancy a lively evening.”