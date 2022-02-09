Lady Gaga congratulates Oscar nominees after ‘House Of Gucci’ snub

Lady Gaga has congratulated the 2022 Oscar nominees after House Of Gucci received only one nomination.

The singer and actor, who played Patrizia Reggiani in House Of Gucci, was left out of the Best Actress race at the Oscars despite earning nominations at other major award shows, like the BAFTAs, Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards.

In a post on Instagram, Gaga praised House Of Gucci’s makeup artist Frederic Aspiras – who earned the film’s only Oscar nomination in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category.

“I could not be happier for a man I call my brother, who I’ve worked with for the last 15 years, @fredericaspiras, for his nomination in Makeup & Hairstyling for House Of Gucci,” Gaga wrote.

“Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming. He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation. He’s a living genius and Freddie, we are all so grateful to just even be near your talent, creativity and generosity of spirit.”

Gaga also extended her congratulations to the rest of the nominees, adding: “To all the nominees this year, congratulations on all your hard work, dedication, your nomination and YOUR magic – you all deserve major recognition for what was a truly beautiful landscape of performances and accomplishments this past year.

“Your dedication during Covid, your huge hearts, and your ability to tell amazing stories is a gift to the whole world during what is for many a very hard time. Congratulations my friends. Bravo!”

This year’s Best Actress nominees include Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos) and Kristen Stewart (Spencer).

Jared Leto also missed out on a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for House Of Gucci, after earning nods at the Critics Choice Awards and SAG Awards earlier this year.