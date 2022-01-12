Lady Gaga thinks Patrizia Reggiani sent “swarms of flies” to follow her on ‘House Of Gucci’ set

Lady Gaga has said she believes Patrizia Reggiani sent a “swarm of flies” to the set of House of Gucci.

The actor and musician, who played Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s drama about the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, spoke about how close she felt to the woman behind her character while shooting.

“On the last day of filming, I was on the balcony of my apartment in Rome, and I was blasting Dean Martin singing ‘Mambo Italiano’, and I had a cigarette hanging out of my mouth. I was Patrizia,” Gaga said of her final day on set in an interview with W Magazine.

She added: “But I knew I had to say goodbye to her: Large swarms of flies kept following me around, and I truly began to believe that she had sent them. I was ready to let her go.”

Meanwhile, Ridley Scott recently responded to the Gucci family’s criticism of the film, calling it “alarmingly insulting”.

Scott said he tried to be “as respectful as possible by being as factual as possible” about the events which led to the assassination of Maurizio Gucci, but said he thought the family writing to the production was “alarmingly insulting”.

“The people that were writing from the family to us at the onset were alarmingly insulting, saying that Al Pacino did not represent physically Aldo Gucci in any shape or form,” Scott said.

“And yet, frankly, how could they be better represented than by Al Pacino? Excuse me! You probably have the best actors in the world, you should be so fucking lucky.”

In a four-star review of House of Gucci, NME wrote: “Few films can build Oscar buzz and feel like an instant camp classic, but few films are quite like House of Gucci.”