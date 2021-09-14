Lashana Lynch says the next Bond could be a man or woman

No Time To Die star Lashana Lynch has said that the next James Bond could be a man or a woman.

The actor, who is making history as Nomi, the first female 007 agent, in the forthcoming film, opened up about who might take over the role of Bond after Daniel Craig exits the franchise.

Asked by The Guardian whether she will be taking over herself, Lynch replied: “Nooo! You don’t want me! I’d just be like, ‘Erm, right, so where do you start again?’”

Lynch went on to say that Bond could be played by a man or a woman in the future, saying audiences are now being surprised more often in cinema.

“We are in a place in time where the industry is not just giving audiences what it thinks the audience wants,” she said. “They’re actually giving the audience what they want to give the audience. With Bond, it could be a man or woman. They could be white, black, Asian, mixed race. They could be young or old.

“At the end of the day, even if a two-year-old was playing Bond, everyone would flock to the cinema to see what this two-year-old’s gonna do, no?”

Lynch will be starring alongside Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux and Christoph Waltz in the new James Bond film, directed by True Detective‘s Cary Joji Fukunaga.

No Time To Die will be released in UK cinemas on September 30, with a US release set to follow on October 8.