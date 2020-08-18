Laurence Fishburne confirms he was not invited to star ‘The Matrix 4’

Laurence Fishburne has shared that he was not invited to star in the new The Matrix movie.

The actor – who plays Morpheus in the original trilogy – has revealed that he won’t be starring in The Matrix 4, but wishes the team behind the project all the best.

Speaking to New York Magazine, he said: “I have not been invited. Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it’s great.”

On his role in the original film, he added: “It is probably the role that I’ll be best remembered for, which is great; it’s not the only thing I’ll be remembered for, which is better.

“What I get with him is I’ve got Darth Vader in this hand, and I’ve got Obi-Wan in that hand. I’ve got Bruce Lee, I’ve got Muhammad Ali shuffled in there, and I’ve got kung fu.”

Keanu Reeves will return in the starring role as Neo, with Carrie-Anne Moss once again playing Trinity. The film is directed by Lana Wachowski.

This comes after Lily Wachowski addressed the trans allegory in The Matrix, saying she’s “glad” the meaning is being understood and discussed two decades after the film debuted.

The filmmaker, who co-wrote and co-directed the groundbreaking 1999 movie with her sister, Lana – who also came out as trans in the 2010s – said “the world wasn’t quite ready for” a trans narrative at the turn of the millennium.