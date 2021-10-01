Lea Seydoux recalls “emotional” final day on Bond set with Daniel Craig

Léa Seydoux has spoken about her emotional final day on set with Daniel Craig, who has made his last appearance as James Bond in No Time To Die.

Speaking with NME, the actor, who plays Madeleine Swann in the film, said that Craig had “created an amazing James Bond.”

“For me, he is the James Bond of my generation, so it felt a bit sad,” she said.

When describing their final encounter on set, Seydoux said that while she knows that Craig is “prudish and shy about his emotions”, nevertheless saw that the experience was “quite something” for her co-star.

“I was very sad,” she continued. “I didn’t show it [at the time], but I cried.”

Meanwhile, speculation has been mounting around who will step up to fill Craig’s shoes.

Ricky Gervais has offered himself up to the be the next 007, and Keir Starmer believes that a female actor should take on the role.

However Craig’s co-star Ben Whishaw, who plays Q in the franchise, has voiced his desire for a gay actor to play Bond.

“Of course, I would like to see that,” he told Attitude. “I really believe that we should be working towards a world where anyone can play anything and it would be really thrilling if it didn’t matter about someone’s sexuality to take on a role like this.”

He continued: “I think that would be real progress. But we’ll see, we’ll just see where we’re at. I’m amazed by how much has changed in the last five or six years, so we’ll see.”

No Time To Die was released in the UK yesterday (September 30) and has received largely positive reviews.