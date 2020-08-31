LeBron James shares emotive tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Basketball star LeBron James has paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman with an emotive “Wakanda Forever” salute to the late star.

LeBron led a pre-game silence on Saturday (August 29) to Boseman, who died at the age of 43 following a four-year battle against colon cancer.

Boseman was best known for his role as King T’Challa in the Marvel smash hit Black Panther. James paid tribute to this by crossing his hands on his chest – the “Wakanda forever” salute from the film.

Earlier in the day, LeBron also paid tribute to Boseman on Instagram, writing “Rest In Paradise King” and sharing a picture of the pair together.

You can see this post and images of the tribute below:

Boseman’s death was confirmed by his family who released a statement on the actor’s social media pages on August 29.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement read. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

It added: “It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

Tributes have continued to pour in to Boseman over the weekend, including one from Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and chief creative officer of Marvel.

“Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend,” Feige said.

“Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life.

He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family.”